New mobile App for consumer complaints

Fijians can now lodge complaints remotely via a new smartphone app launched by the Consumer Council of Fiji.

Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya while launching the app said the initiative comes at a time when consumers demand efficient and effective services.

Koya says consumers are vulnerable to unscrupulous trade and market deals during these times and the new app can address these issues on a real-time basis.

“The Fijian Government remains committed to enabling a fair and safe marketplace. With the grant of over $1 million in the 2020-2021 financial year, we will ensure the Council is able to continue best practices of advocating consumer rights and responsibilities”.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they will continue to maintain efficient turn-around times for every complaint.

“We try to make sure that our consumers get a quick redress and we do this through mediation between the consumer and the trader and provide the best for our consumers”.

The $77,000 project was funded by the Pacific Financial Inclusion Programme.