New minimum wage rate to be announced soon

Minister for Employment Parveen Kumar has updated the parliament today on the review of the National Minimum Wage rate.

The minimum wage is currently $2.68 and Kumar says this is applicable to around 20, 000 Fijians or four percent of the population.

The Minister says a comprehensive review was undertaken, the results of which will be announced in the coming months.

Article continues after advertisement

“The consultant will be presenting the 2019 National Minimum Wage Review Report within the next month, after which it will be taken through our tripartite mechanism, the Employment Relations Advisory Board and then to the Cabinet. Mr. Speaker sir, I must hear for the benefit of those who have been playing political football with this issue and jumping the gun on this matter and to respect the process.”

The National Minimum Wage was last increased by 36 cents in 2017, from $2.32 to the current $2.68.