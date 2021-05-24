New mine site for Lion One in Sabeto

Lion One Limited is aiming to start gold production at their new portal of the Tuvatu Mines in Sabeto Nadi by the end of next year.

Speaking during their ground breaking ceremony of the new site, Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Hickey says they have reached another significant achievement in their quest to produce gold.

Hickey says they also want to ensure they provide for the landowners and surrounding villages.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are really focused on having a great workforce here. We want to focus on local content and we want to provide as many opportunities for the landowning units. We want to do it in a fair and reasonable manner to distribute across the area.”

Last year the company announced the discovery of gold during their deep drilling at the mine.

The Tuvatu Gold Mine in Nadi has the potential to bring in 10 million ounces of gold.