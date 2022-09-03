New milk prices to benefit Fijians

[File Photo]

The price of milk products will decrease across the board following the new pricing set by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the price of a 450g pack of Agricom Limited’s Farmers Best Full Cream Milk will decrease by 5.35% to $6.90 as of September 1st, 2022.

He adds that the price of a 250g pack of Agricom Limited’s Farmers Best Full Cream Milk has decreased from $4.81 to $4.03.

Abraham says the $9.41 price for a 450g pack of Punjas Red Cow Powdered Milk will drop to $6.87 from Monday.

The price of a 300g pack of Punjas Red Cow Powdered Milk will decrease by 26.43% to sell $4.74 from Monday as well.

A 250g pack of Punjas Red Cow Powdered Milk will sell at $3.98.

The FCCC CEO says the price for a 1 Litre pack of Anchor UHT Full Cream Milk will reduce by 13.43 percent to $2.90 from September 5th.

Abraham says that price controls are an important part of a stable Fijian economy and it’s critical to ensure that prices for essential products are managed sustainably for both consumers and manufacturers.

He adds commended Agricom Limited and Punjas, noting that responsible and proactive business practices.

The decrease will undoubtedly ease the burden on Fijian families especially mothers.

FCCC teams will be on the ground from Monday conducting inspections to ensure that new prices are being reflected by traders.