New milk prices comes into effect

Fijians will be able to buy milk products at a cheaper price from today following the decrease in pricing set by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says submissions were made following the changes in tariff and supplier cost and this is reflected in the new pricing that will ease the burden on many Fijians.

Abraham says that a 450g pack of Agricom Limited’s Farmers Best Full Cream Milk will now sell at $6.90 effective from today.

A 250g pack of Agricom Limited’s Farmers Best Full Cream Milk drops from $4.81 to $4.03.

FCCC adds that a 450g pack of Punjas Red Cow Powdered Milk will now cost $6.87.

The price of a 300g pack of Punjas Red Cow Powdered Milk will decrease by 26.43% to sell $4.74.

A 250g pack of Punjas Red Cow Powdered Milk will sell at $3.98.

The FCCC CEO says the price for a 1 Litre pack of Anchor UHT Full Cream Milk will drop by 13.43 percent to $2.90.

Abraham says their teams will be on the ground today conducting inspections to ensure that new prices are being reflected by traders.