New Matewale crossing to improve accessibility

Fijians in the highlands of Navosa will no longer have to wait for hours or days in order to cross the Matewale crossing in times of flooding.

Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate while visiting the site says the crossing has been washed away five times during the recent tropical cyclones.

He adds the Fiji Roads Authority has hired a contractor to build a new crossing at a higher elevation.

Article continues after advertisement

“The surface is not that strong. So what we have decided for FRA to do a bigger crossing further up which means we will not have this problem of people having to wait here for the water to subside.”

Usamate says this is part of the government’s effort in improving accessibility for Fijians in rural areas.



[Source: Supplied]

The new crossing is expected to complete by August this year.