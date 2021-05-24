New markets for farmers of Sawau district

The United States and Australian markets have upped their import of kava from farmers on Beqa Island.

Sawau District Farmers’ Co-operative Operations Manager, Savenanca Kamikamica says they were only exporting small quantities for the past ten years.

He says the Co-operative recently acquired an export license which allows farmers to increase volume.

Kamikamica adds the farmers are optimistic that securing new markets will be an avenue to attract international buyers for other agricultural produce.

“After the lockdown, I harvested my kava and send the first batch to Australia. I have also sent another batch to the US market. Once everything flows, the other farmers who are part of the Tikina Sawau Farmers Co-operative will follow suit. We are thankful for the support rendered by the government to ensure this business plan is a success and are optimistic that we will thrive in the near future.”

Roko Tui Rewa, Kitione Raibevu has reminded members of the district to continue practising the solesolevaki initiative or communalism, which will enhance supply and boost productivity.

“I urge you, members of the community, to continue working together. This is an important component in raising the socio-economic standard of our communities to another level. Solesolevaki has been practised by our elders, and this needs to continue for our benefit.”

Beqa has become a honey-pot for vendors in Navua and Suva who seek out high-grade fish, tomatoes, fruits, and crops.