New market will curb informal roadside stalls

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says as the economy modernizes so should the markets.

Bainimarama says many of the informal roadside vendors within municipal boundaries are operating on road reserves or other municipal properties, or even the property of private individuals

He says by operating in an illegal manner, these vendors are left without predictability or stability.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says new markets and mini-markets are being built in the municipal areas to bring vendors out of informal roadside stalls and into safe and functional marketplaces.

While opening the new Nasinu Laqere market yesterday, Bainimarama highlighted that many of the vendors who will work within the new market are accustomed to selling in the informal roadside stalls within Nasinu’s municipal boundary.

Bainimarama says these can be dangerous places to work.

“At times, vendors have had to sleep in their own stalls just to keep their goods and produce from being stolen. They are often unsanitary and unsightly. They do not represent how anyone ought to be going about their business in a modern economy.”

The government-funded $7.2 million Nasinu Laqere market contains 459 vendor stalls, 12 kiosks, and three mini-restaurants.

Bainimarama says the area also comes with ample room to expand parking in the future.