New market space and bus station for Labasa

The Labasa Town Council has identified a piece of land across the Labasa River to build the new market and bus station.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate says the Council has revealed their plans to expand the town and have sought the assistance of the Ministry.

Usamate says the Council wants to build a newer and bigger market, a bigger bus station as well as develop a commercial area.

“They have identified the piece of land that they desire and they have also applied already to the Ministry of Land. That is something our officials will be looking at. We have asked the officials to go through their normal due diligence on the normal process that they have and then we will come back to them with a decision on the request that they have.”

Usamate reveals that the Council is also seeking to obtain the foreshore area around the existing market for some planned development works – adding the request will also follow the normal processes before a decision is made.