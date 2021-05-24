New machinery for farm road construction

The Ministry of Agriculture in the Northern Division received additional machinery that will help in the construction and maintenance of farm roads.

Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy, says there are about 60 kilometres of farm roads that either need to be constructed or maintained.

Two excavators and two dumper trucks arrived in Vanua Levu last week, donated by the Japanese government to the Ministry.

Handing over the machines to the Regional Manager for Agriculture in the North, Dr Reddy stated one kilometre of farm road would cost $40,000 if outsourced.

However, if undertaken by the Ministry, it will cost only $6,000.

“So, we are quite excited that we will be able to connect the farmers to home, village to the farm and to the market which is critical in terms of ensuring that we are able to fulfil all the binding constraints to the supply chain.”

Another set of machinery will be arriving soon in Vanua Levu.

One set, including an excavator and a dumper truck, will be based full time in Taveuni.