New lots developed in Delailabasa

Up to half-acre lots will soon be made available in Labasa following the groundbreaking ceremony of subdivision works at the new Delaituatua Subdivision Site in Delailabasa.

Local contractor Natural Gift Carriers Pte Limited has possession of the site under a TLTB development lease to undertake the subdivision process for three commercial lots and 39 residential lots.

Managing Director Shakeel Husain says the subdivision works will take 12 months before the lots are ready and advertised on the market.

Article continues after advertisement

“It will be $50k and above, that’s for sure. But the exact price for the lots we can’t tell now because it will depend on the size of the lots and the area too, like where exactly they want the lots.”

Located about 10 minutes away from Labasa Town and outside of the town boundary, the project will have all the basic infrastructure like water, electricity, seal roads, footpath with v-drains.

The new subdivision will also have space for recreational activities.

Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations Parveen Kumar officiated the ground breaking ceremony yesterday afternoon.

Kumar says the project is in line with government’s land subdivision program where landowners give development lease to subdivide and generate revenue.