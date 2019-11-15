News
New library for Kia District School
January 30, 2020 4:48 pm
the official opening of a new library by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at Kia District School
Students of Kia District School now have the opportunity to expand their learning through reading following the official opening of a new library by the Prime Minister today.
Built in April last year, the $60,000 building was funded by the government.
Speaking at the opening this morning, Voreqe Bainimarama encouraged the students to take advantage of the books available to them to expand their knowledge.
Bainimarama says reading improves one’s ability to express ourselves, strengthen one’s ability to focus and concentrate and also expands the imagination.
He told the students that there is no other medium that snatches the lifelong benefits of reading.
Kia District School is located on Ligau Village, which is approximately an hour by boat from Labasa.
There are 55 students in the school with 4 teachers teaching Years 1 – 8.