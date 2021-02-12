New Levuka Market to have accommodation center

The new Levuka Market will have an Accommodation Centre for women vendors.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says the residents and vendors of Levuka and the Levuka Town Council, in collaboration with UN Women, are working on the construction of the new market infrastructure.

An architect has been engaged as the Project Manager by the Council.

Kumar says the architect has submitted the drawings to the Council, which was discussed with the market vendors before the concept drawing was endorsed.

She adds the architect has also consulted with the relevant stakeholders, including the Heritage Department to ensure the market drawings maintain the Heritage identity.

“The new Levuka Market will be constructed at the existing site where the old market is currently located. The market will accommodate all the market vendors who are currently selling along the main road in town.”

The Accommodation Center will be for rural women vendors from Gau, Batiki, Koro, Nairai and Motoriki when they come to sell their produce in Levuka town.

Kumar says the Ministry is appreciative of the UN Women Markets for Change Programme that supports the initial construction phase of the new Levuka market and Women’s accommodation in Nausori.