New lease of life for 600 amputees

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

More than 600 amputees will now be able to lead their lives with dignity and become independent as they receive prosthetic limbs.

An 11-member team from Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti in Jaipur, India, is providing free artificial limbs to around 636 Fijians in the next 50 days.

These foot camps will be held in Suva, Nadi, and Labasa until the 20th of next month.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan, says these Fijians will also be able to become more productive.

“It helps them contribute in a better way to the society, and therefore it transforms the entire society and the country they live in. “

Karthigeyan says the High Commission and the Government of India are glad they could play a small role in touching the lives of the 636 beneficiaries who will be assisted during the seven-week foot camp.

He says they are always ready and willing to assist their partners in building a healthy, prosperous Fijian society.