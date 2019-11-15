New Laqere market opens

More than 400 market vendors will be able to sell their produce with dignity following the opening of the new Laqere market.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama officially opened the new market this morning.

Bainimarama highlighted that the new market has 459 stalls and 12 kiosks and restaurants

Article continues after advertisement

He says the government invested $7.2 million on the construction.

He says the new market will be more convenient and will put a stop to the disorganized way of operating.

Local Government minister Premila Kumar says vendors will no longer ha e to sell their produce at the road side.

She says 26 cctv cameras have also been installed to ensure safety of vendors.