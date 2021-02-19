New Lands office opens in Rakiraki

Lessees in Rakiraki and Tavua will no longer have to travel to Lautoka for certain services as all State Lease services are now being offered in Rakiraki town.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Jone Usamate yesterday opened the new Lands office in Rakiraki.

Usamate says the opening of the Rakiraki office is in line with the Civil Service Reform in decentralizing its services to the public.

He adds the Rakiraki office will be responsible for the services of 3240 lease files, this includes 1546 files for Tavua and 1694 files for Rakiraki.

The office will carry on the normal operation of general customer services and ground works such as lease inspection, file submissions for a new lease application, and consent to land dealings, complaints and general land enquiries.

The Ministry also plan to open another office in Nadi or Sigatoka in the near future to meet the demand.