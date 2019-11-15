New Korovuli Bridge opens to traffic

The new Korovuli Bridge in the Northern Division is now complete and open to traffic.

This was confirmed by the Fiji Roads Authority.

The bridge is located along Nabouwalu road between Seaqaqa and Savusavu intersection in the Province of Macuata.

The new two-lane bridge has a 2m wide footpath on one side and is protected with 80 metres of guardrails on each side.

It links the Nabouwalu Jetty and Savusavu Jetty in transporting goods to Labasa.