New Kiuva-Kaba peninsula a relief to Kaba villagers

Travelling by boat to the mainland will be a thing of the past for over 200 villagers in Kaba, Bau,Tailevu.

This follows the completion of the newly constructed 8.5 kilometer road that now connects Kaba to the Kiuva Peninsula.

Turaga ni Koro of Dromuna villager in Kaba Tomasi Tokalauvere says the new road is a relief to villagers.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have been waiting for this road for a very long time, those have gone, and our fore fathers we are so grateful. We have a new road now, changing the lives of our villagers. Travelling here to the main land, it cost us like 80 a way if you want to hire a boat, if you go by passengers, the programme does not depends on you, it depends on the boat captain so right now, whenever you want to come to the village, you can come 10, 11, if its rain or sun or whatever – everything is possible now.”

Tokalauvere says the new road provides access to hundreds of villagers in Kaleli, Vatani and Dromuna village.

The new Kiuva Kaba road will be officially opened by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this Saturday.