New Judge sworn in

A new judge was sworn in by the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, at the State House yesterday.

Doctor Thushara Kumarage has extensive legal experience, having worked in the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka, the Supreme Court of Western Australia, the United Kingdom, the Sultanate of Oman, and the United States of America.

A dedicated lawyer by profession, Justice Dr. Kumarage possesses solid experience in conducting criminal prosecutions in common law legal systems.

Justice Dr Kumarage holds a Masters Degree in Law (LLM) from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, where he was also awarded a PhD for his dissertation: “Justification for Criminalising Commercial Wrongs and Impediments for Enforcement of such Laws in Developing Countries”.