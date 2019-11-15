New job subsidy to encourage new hires

The government will subsidise wages and salaries for employers who register under a new scheme announced this afternoon.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Stronger Together Job Support Scheme is open to businesses, public enterprises, NGOs and municipal councils.

All approved employers will receive a subsidy of $2.68 for every new employee hired for an initial period of 3 months.

“This hiring subsidy is harnessing the spirit of unity to put Fijians back in jobs. The government will directly subsidize the wages of eligible new hires or new employees made my employers who are approved Stronger Together applicants.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says preference should be given to Fijians without FNPF accounts working in the informal sector, those who have been unemployed for a year or more, and new graduates.

Employers will still have to top-up the remainder of the relevant sectorial wage rate, cover FNPF and any additional costs.

“To prevent this initiative from curtailing existing employment, new employees will be considered as at 30th September 2020 as verified through FNPF. We don’t want a situation where somebody who is working gets fired by the employer who says they can get $2.68 from the government. Those people need to continue to be employed.”

All new hires under the scheme must be approved by the Ministry of Economy.

Anyone who is receiving government assistance of $220 under the FNPF COVID-19 withdrawals will cease to be covered.

It’s estimated that 5,000 new hires under the scheme for the next three months will cost $6.4m.

Meanwhile, Sayed-Khaiyum has also revealed that hotels are needing more staff on weekend due to increased bookings, but workers are reluctant to return for fear that they will lose their government assistance.

“If you are asked to go back to work for a weekend, and you are getting the $220 – you won’t lose it and you can go and work in the weekend.”

Nadi Airport taxi drivers will now also receive the $220 fortnightly assistance paid by the government while an assessment continues for the Nausori Airport taxi services.