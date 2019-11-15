Home

New irrigation water source for Dramasi community

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 28, 2020 8:14 am
Thirty households of Dramasi settlement in Tavua will now access proper and safe drinking water. [Source: Fijian Government]

This comes after the commissioning yesterday of the irrigation water source project.

While commissioning the more than $22 thousand investment project, Minister for Waterways Dr. Mahendra Reddy said the investment promotes equal opportunities, access to basic services and builds resilient communities.

Dr. Reddy added that the project will assist members of the community in better organising rural farmers through cluster farming, provision of extension services, farm-access roads, irrigation, mechanisation, marketing support, and export development.










