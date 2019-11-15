New irrigation water source for Dramasi community

Thirty households of Dramasi settlement in Tavua will now access proper and safe drinking water.

This comes after the commissioning yesterday of the irrigation water source project.

While commissioning the more than $22 thousand investment project, Minister for Waterways Dr. Mahendra Reddy said the investment promotes equal opportunities, access to basic services and builds resilient communities.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Reddy added that the project will assist members of the community in better organising rural farmers through cluster farming, provision of extension services, farm-access roads, irrigation, mechanisation, marketing support, and export development.























