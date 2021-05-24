New internet satellite for Vunamoli village

Vunamoli village in Ba recently had an internet satellite installed with assistance from Fiji Pine Limited.

Located in the upper ridges of Nadi, children from this community will now have access to online educational resources, news, current affairs, and government services.

Villager, Joseva Niurau says they used to walk 3km to the hilltop to get connectivity.

Niurau adds the initiative is life-changing and will go a long way in improving the livelihood of their community.

Fiji Pine says it will continue to assist landowners in such far-to-reach areas get connected to the world.



[Source: Fiji Pine]



