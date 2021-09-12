New internet satellite for Vagadra village

Vagadra village in Nadroga this week received a new internet satellite.

Installed by Fiji Pine Limited, this initiative aims to boost digitization and access to unlimited opportunities for landowners.

It will provide children with educational opportunities, access to untapped markets for their produce including online Government services.

Residents will no longer have to walk more than 2km to access connectivity.

Fiji Pine has acknowledged the landowning community of Vagadra for their commitment to the Industry and hope that through such initiative will build stronger relations.