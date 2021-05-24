New internet satellite for Nalotawa village 

To access economic benefits via online platforms and education opportunities, Nalotawa villagers in Ba received a new internet satellite.

Fiji Pine Limited says access to the internet and communication with the rest of the world has been far-fetched for these villagers.

The company is now linking remote villages that have leased their land to the World Wide Web.

With the recent introduction of online classes, children had to walk up the hill for 2km to get at least some form of connectivity.

With this new assistance, they will now be able to access the Internet directly from the comfort of their home.