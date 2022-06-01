New initiative to tackle gender inequality

The government is addressing gender inequality through its budgetary allocation.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar while launching the Institutional Capacity Development Initiative.

The document presents key recommendations to tackle barriers women and girls face in meeting their needs and interests.

Akbar says separate budgetary allocation for women must promote gender equality.

“Gender-responsive budgeting is not about creating separate budgets for women, or solely increasing spending on women’s programmes. Rather it seeks to ensure that the collection and allocation of public resources are carried out in ways that contribute to advancing gender equality.”

Akbar says the ICD approach through evidence-based actions holds great promise in accelerating progress toward gender equality.

She says the real work begins now and is urging Fijians to work together towards gender equality and empowerment of all Fijian women and girls.