Full Coverage

News

New initiative to protect mangroves in Fiji

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 28, 2021 6:14 am

The Ministry of Environment has secured funding from Bezos Fund to protect and restore mangroves in Fiji.

Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy announced the partnership with WWF-Pacific on the Bezos Mangrove Initiative yesterday.

Doctor Reddy says under this new trilateral partnership a combined investment of $600,000 has been secured.

The money will be used to protect and restore mangroves, which sequester carbon and protect coastal communities from the ravages of climate-accelerated weather events.

Doctor Reddy says a Mangrove Management regulation under the Environment Management Act 2005 and a national guideline will be developed to restore degraded mangrove ecosystems as part of the initiative.

In the Pacific region, Fiji has the third largest mangrove ecosystem.

“Policy on the management and conservation of Fiji’s mangroves will not only benefit carbon sinking greatly and proper bio-diversity – it will also guide and in some cases direct the decisions made by the Ministry under the legislation. It will shape a fresh set of mangrove strategies and mangrove management plan in the coming years.”

WWF Pacific’s Director, Mark Drew says the event draws attention to the importance of protecting and conserving mangroves worldwide including Fiji.

Drew says in Fiji specifically, their efforts have centered on the Great Sea Reef- locally known as Cakaulevu so that they are able to enhance community resilience and the resiliency of coastal ecosystems they depend on.

