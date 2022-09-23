New initiative to further improve surgical services in Fiji

[Source: Frank Bainimarama / Twitter]

Fiji has launched its first-ever Surgical, Obstetric, Trauma and Anesthesia Care for low- and middle-Income countries says Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

The launch was done on the margins of the World Health Assembly in May with like-minded surgical specialists from our partner countries.

Speaking at the Sustainable Surgical Systems and Planetary Health event at the Harvard Club in New York, Bainimarama highlights this will pave the way for enhanced surgical care and general health services in Fiji.

“Its 11 best practice strategies were developed through a review of 40,000 literature and surgery cases in low and middle-income countries and its aim is to save lives through more universal access to surgery and other advanced medical treatments, a mission that Fijian doctors and nurses live and breathe.”

Bainimarama had earlier stated that improving access to surgeries that can save lives and improve the quality of life for Fijians is one of the most important things we can do in our healthcare system.

He stated that he needs to develop a National Surgical Obstetric and Anesthesia Plan for Fiji had risen from the global recognition that there is a huge unmet need for surgical care throughout the world.

At the event, the Prime Minister also told the delegates that Fiji’s network of healthcare extends to some of the most remote rural and maritime regions through the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team.

The team provides medical treatment, including surgeries, onboard the MV Veivueti.