New infrastructure to protect coastal villages

Tagaqe villagers in Nadroga have commended the Fiji Roads Authority for the construction of stone walls along the Queen’s Highway to reduce the impact of coastal erosion.

Village Headman Apisalome Baroka Junior, says these walls will also act as a buffer during storm surges or to withstand the effects of climate change.

This is one of the usual scenarios in most of the communities located along the coast- an innovative strategy to mitigate the impacts of climate change on our roads.

“It was early this year. We requested the Fiji Roads Authority because of coastal erosion along the Queen’s Highway. And they started with this work being completed here.”

Baroka says similar projects need to be implemented along the village coast front, as the pressure of rising tides that normally affect this area is diverted to the village coastline.

“So we are requesting if something can be done earlier because it’s going to affect the villagers.”

The Infrastructure Ministry earlier confirmed that rehabilitating the damaged coastal roads may be expensive, but authorities will make do with whatever resources they have.

There are also plans to reclaim some coastal areas for road expansion.