News

New Indian High Commissioner presents credentials

August 10, 2021
[Source: Supplied]

President, Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote received credentials from India’s High Commissioner to Fiji Shri P.S. Karthigeyan at the State House today.

Prior to this appointment, Karthigeyan joined the Indian Foreign Service in 2004.

He served as the Deputy High Commissioner of India to Australia.

During his earlier stints abroad, he has served in the High Commission of India in the Maldives and the Embassy of India in Syria handling political and commercial work beside other responsibilities.

Prior to joining the Indian Foreign Service, Karthigeyan worked in the public sector banking industry and also in the private manufacturing sector.

