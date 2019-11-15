New immigration staff urged to perform with integrity

Twenty-eight new staff members of the Department of Immigration have been urged to perform their duties with honesty and integrity.

Speaking to staff at a workshop, Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister Yogesh Karan said these were two moral characters that shapes better and accomplished people.

Karan told the staff that personal discipline is important in carrying out their work diligently, as some may be enticed to engage in corrupt practices and bribery.

Article continues after advertisement

He reminded them not to be easily swayed and risk losing their jobs by engaging in fraudulent activities.

The workshop aimed at informing the new staff of the organization’s values, direction and expectations, and also to clarify their duties and work requirements.

The Permanent Secretary also reminded the staff that they have been appointed to serve the public and not to make profit.