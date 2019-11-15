New ice plant for Kubulau

Around 100 fishermen in the 10 villages of the District of Kubulau in Bua and nearby settlements will benefit from a new $175,000 ice plant.

Speaking at the Commissioning of the ice plant at the Kubulau Government Station, Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau said it will improve livelihood and generate additional income.

He says most importantly it will ensure that the rural communities are self-sufficient.

Kubulau District Representative Paulo Kolikata says the plant will bring prosperity to the fishermen as they will be able to cut down on additional expenses traveling to other centres to buy ice.

He adds, the fishermen can now store their fish for three days before taking it to Savusavu to sell and can save a few dollars for their family needs.

The new ice plant is funded by the Overseas Fishery Co-operation Foundation, an arm of the Japanese Government through its Fisheries Development Assistance for Pacific Island Nations (FDAPIN) program.

The new ice plant replaces the previous one commissioned by Prime Minster Voreqe Bainimarama in 2018.