New hydro plant planned for Taveuni

Energy Fiji Limited is in talks with an independent power producer about developing a new hydroelectric plant in Taveuni.

This is part of EFL’s push to transition to renewable energy across Fiji.

EFL Board Chair, Rokoseru Nabalarua, says the company is managing its operations wisely to maintain sustainability.

Nabalarua says solar energy with a battery storage system is the preferred utility option.

“EFL’s vision is to provide clean and affordable energy solutions in Fiji with at least 90 percent of the energy required through renewable resources by 2035. I guess that is a journey that will meet the government’s net zero emission goal by 2050.”

Nabalarua adds that next month, EFL will close a tender for approximately 20 megawatts of solar energy and the construction of three solar plants planned for Viti Levu.

He emphasizes their excitement about the potential to decarbonize the energy mix with solar and other renewable resources.

Nabalarua also notes that they can reduce carbon emissions, mitigate climate change, and create a healthier planet for future generations.