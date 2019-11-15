New hybrid solar system to benefit Nakoro villagers

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commissioned a hybrid solar power system which will benefit 200 people of Nakoro village.

Nakoro village is located in between Pacific Harbour and the Coral coast and solely dependent on generator.

Bainimarama says the terrain and relative isolation of the village had made it expensive to extend the national electrical grid to it.

He adds that they are determined to meet the objective of ensuring that all Fijians have access to reliable electrical power by 2021, to have 100 percent renewable energy in Fiji by 2036 and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The new solar system will benefit 41 households, the village church and a new health centre.