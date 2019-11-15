New hybrid seawall for Viro villagers

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday opened a new hybrid seawall at Viro Village in Ovalau.

The Ministry of Waterways used an ingenious combination of human-made and nature-based solutions to build the seawall which is less expensive than a concrete wall.

Bainimarama says the need to protect coastal communities is urgent, and they will continue to pursue nature-based solutions, either alone or in combination with man-made structures.

“The wall is made of boulders that were acquired nearby, which reduced construction costs, and the mangroves planted in front of the wall and vetiver planted behind the wall provide extra protection for their ability to absorb and contain tidal flows.”

Bainimarama says the project was completed in four months.

He says it is pleasing to note that it arose from a Talanoa that the people of Viro held with the Minister for Waterways and Environment.

The people spoke, and Government responded quickly and with the right solution. Since 2014, we have undertaken eight (8) coastal protection projects at a cost of more than five million dollars. In the process, we protected more than 2,000 metres of vulnerable coastal areas. But those projects were primarily conventional reinforced concrete seawalls. This project is different, and with reduced costs and greater efficiency of these hybrid projects that use nature-based solutions, we will be able to do more with less.

Bainimarama adds the Viro Village Hybrid Seawall is first of its type implemented by the Waterways Ministry, and it is now a model that will continue to be used in the coming months and years, especially in the maritime islands.