News

New hostel facilities for QVS

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 1, 2022 4:30 pm
[Source: File Photo]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today reminded students of Queen Victoria that the school occupies an important place in Fiji.

Bainimarama says the school began as a place to educate the sons of chiefs and is now a school to which students are admitted based on merit.

While opening the two new hostels at QVS, the Prime Minister says that every student at the school can take pride in knowing that they earned their place.

Article continues after advertisement

“The dormitories are an important part of our merit-based education system because they allow people who need an accommodation to stay on the school campus. In a society that values the principle of equality of opportunity, the need for boarding accommodations should never be an obstacle.”

The Prime Minister also thanked the Indonesian Government for their assistance in the rebuilding of the school facilities that were damaged by TC Winston in 2016.

The project will also include a two-story building with classrooms, science labs, a computer lab and teacher rooms that will be constructed this year to replace two classroom blocks at the school block area.

