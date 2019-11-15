New hope for technical college staff

The Fiji National University’s technical college teaching staff who will be made redundant at the end of this year can apply for a position within the Education Ministry.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar confirmed this in parliament this afternoon after questions were raised by Opposition MP Mikaele Leawere on the reasons for the closure of technical colleges.

“Those staff who will be made redundant are free to apply for a position within the Ministry of Education and of course they will be considered for these positions for the year 2021.”

The Education Minister says all technical college teaching staff were given the opportunity to decide whether to remain with the Ministry or join FNU when the technical colleges were being transferred.

She says some of the staff opted to remain with the MOE while most of them chose to join FNU under their terms and conditions

Akbar says the FNU is governed by an independent council which makes decisions on the day to day operations

The contracts of two-hundred and forty-seven temporary technical college staff are coming to an end on December 31st.

FNU Vice Chancellor Dr William May had earlier confirmed that there are 323 employees in fifteen technical colleges around Fiji and 247 knew that they would only be employed until the end of the year.

He had said that there are 179 teaching staff and 144 administrative employees and a mixture of both will not have their temporary contracts renewed.

The Fiji National University management is undertaking an extensive review of the operations of the Technical College of Fiji to streamline and strengthen the delivery of its programs.