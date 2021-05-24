Home

News

New home for Ba family living in shack

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 19, 2021 6:40 am
[Source: Make A Difference Fiji]

A family in Navoli, Ba who has been living in a squalid makeshift shack for the past five years now have a proper home.

The Domonakibau family lost their home during the height of Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016 and all that was left of their previous dwelling was the cement foundation.

The new house has been built through the partnership between non-government organization Make A Difference Fiji and one Love Fiji Foundation.

Home Owner, Esita Lotu says the last five years without a proper roof over their head has not been easy.

“The last house we lived in was good only in good weather and when bad weather comes, the water comes inside the house and we had to move in a corner.”

Make A Difference Fiji Founder Renuka Snowsill says they are happy that they were able to assist a family in need.

“There were lot of hurdles along the way because of COVID-19 but we managed to do it and we gifted them a house and they say there is nothing bigger than gifting somebody a house and this was only made possible through the grant that we have received.”

The 1 Love Fiji Foundation that provided funding for this project is urging Fijians who are in a better position to assist those who are struggling.

Founder Rajiv Naidu says they will deploy additional funding once the current grant is exhausted.

