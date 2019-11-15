New home bring hope for single mum

Owning a home for her three children is a dream come true for Piniana Vukicanatani of Culanuku village in Serua.

While receiving the key to her new home this morning, an emotional Vukicanatani says proper shelter guarantees a bright future for her children.

The single mother of three says compassion and the willingness to help the needy still exists in Fiji.

“I still can’t sink in the fact when i was informed on the first day that Make a Difference Fiji and FBC will construct a new house for me. This after finding out that i have been living in an after TC Harold completely destroyed our house.”

Vukicanatani adds that she encountered a lot of challenges while growing up.

Village elder Saviri Vunikailevu says the initiative has taught them valuable lessons about helping each other in these trying times.

“For us in the village we normally take these things for granted especially with Piniana’s situation. We thought that was life, but more can be done by villagers to help the underprivileged.”

FBC Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the media company plans to assist three underprivileged families every year during the Easter, Diwali, and Eid.

“So this FBC’s contribution to Piniana and her family for Diwali. So the next one will be Easter so we will find another family.”

The initiative was spearheaded by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and Make a Difference Fiji.

Around $9,000 was used to construct the house.