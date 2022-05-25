New Higgins Asphalt Plant boosts the economy

Producing a world-standard road surfacing product locally is not a luxury for Fiji, but a critical need.

This is a statement made by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while opening the Higgins Asphalt Plant at Laucala Beach in Suva this morning.

The Prime Minister says climate change causes billions of dollars in damage to transportation like roads.

Bainimarama says stronger and more sustainable roads built for a rapidly changing climate are an asset to mitigate the impacts of climate change on every Fijian.

He stresses that Fiji’s new asphalt plant will support the upgrading of streets and roads in towns as well as cities, and suburban areas across Fiji and new tar-sealing projects, which include the Kings and Queens Road upgrading projects.

Bainimarama is pleased to know that this plant is currently one of three in the world that is capable of high-volume continuous production of asphalt without any compromise on quality.

This is the second Higgins plant in Fiji, in addition to the existing plant in Nadi.

Higgins Fiji Manager Ray Edwards says the company has endured so many challenges including the COVID pandemic and several tropical cyclones over the past three years to ensure that the construction of this new plant is a success.

He adds that over 40 new employees have been hired to be based at the $8 million new plant.