News

New Heads of Disciplined Forces to be announced soon

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 16, 2021 12:45 pm
Commander Francis Kean, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho and Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto

The Constitutional Officers Commission will soon announce the new heads of the three disciplined forces.

This follows a meeting held in Suva this morning to appoint the three new leaders.

FBC News visited the Suvavou House and was told that the meeting was held at Level 9 and finished before midday.

Article continues after advertisement

Positions that need substantive appointments include the Commissioner of Police, the Commander of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces, and the Commissioner of Fiji Corrections Service.

Prime Minister and Commission Chair, Voreqe Bainimarama had confirmed in the last parliament session that a panel was put together to go through all the applications.

Some names that can take up the RFMF Commander position include Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto whose contract was extended awaiting the Commission’s decision, National Security and Defence Council Director Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai, and Land Force Commander Manoa Gadai to name a few.

Some of the names that could take up the Police Commissioner’s position include the current Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho or former Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

Commander Francis Kean is currently the Commissioner of Corrections.

Applications for the posts closed early this year.

