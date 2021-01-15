New guidelines to protect offshore fisheries sector

New by-catch guidelines were launched to assist boat skippers and vessel operators protect our maritime offshore fisheries sector.

Solander Pacific General Manager, Radhika Kumar says this is a first for Fiji and this is due to by-catch caught of many endangered, threatened and protected species in our Economic Exclusive Zone.

Kumar adds the rate of by-catching is alarming and the guidelines aims to enhance sustainable fishing practices in Fiji’s longline fleet.

“The guideline materials and took-kit is provided to the industry this morning will definitely assist us to comply with the existing management measures on by-catch. This will also assist us in the accreditation under MSE which is important for our overseas market.”

She also highlighted that it is critical to comply with the relevant measures in place for the protection of by-catch species that are associated with longline fisheries.

The initiative was put together by the Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji Maritime Academy and World Wild Fund for Nature.