News

New grant for youths to start capital projects

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 28, 2020 12:10 pm
Minister for Youth Parveen Kumar.

Youth groups will be able to access a new grant from December to assist them with capital projects.

Minister for Youth Parveen Kumar confirmed this while handing over farming materials to the Waitovu and Nabukebuke Youth clubs in Ovalau.

Kumar says reps from each club can enquire with assistant youth officers at their district as to how they can attain the grant.

“The value of that project would be $5,000 and I would like to urge the youths who are present here, especially the youth clubs to start thinking about income-generating projects that will assist you, your family, and your communities.”

Kumar adds the farming assistance has been encouraging.

He says more youth have come forward in need of assistance as they have also made easier the process.

He says previously assistance would be given out only to clubs that have been registered for over six months.

Now the Ministry will give out the assistance a day after registration of a club considering that it meets all requirements.

 

