New government to take People-focused approach: Prasad

Fijians in Suva are shown in the picture above. [File]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the new government will focus on improving services, addressing farmers’ challenges, and other challenges that have been raised by the public.

He says they will take a people-focused approach as they will be working closely with the farmers, businesses, and other organizations for the progress of the nation.

Prasad says they will also work on maintaining peace and unity.

“Well, this in itself is going to bring confidence in the economy, and I say to everyone in this country, we should look forward to a brighter future and brighter prospects for all our people, including the brighter prospects of our economy.”

The Finance Minister states that they are also planning to work closely with non-governmental organizations to take the country forward.