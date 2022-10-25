New government station to benefit villagers

A new government station has been opened in Namarai, Ra.

While officiating at the event, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this will ensure that these remote communities have easier access to government services.

Bainimarama adds that the cost of the new government station was around a million dollars.

“My government changed things. We recognized that our population was larger and that our rapidly developing economy was more sophisticated, so we committed to bringing government closer to the people.”

This new government station will provide several services, including birth registrations, death notifications, and even host a Justice of Peace.