New Golden Age Home to open in Labasa

The Ministry of Social Welfare hopes to complete the construction of a new Golden Age Home in Labasa in two-months.

Minister Rosy Akbar says the construction of the new state home in Labasa and upgrade of the existing one is valued at $4 million.

“While the construction of the new home is progressing, they are still taken care of in the other buildings that are still there. This budget gives us $1.7m towards the completion of the construction work and $0.2m is being allocated to furniture, fittings of equipment for the Golden Age Home in Labasa.”

The Minister also thanked the Australian Government for providing $2.3m to the three age care homes in Fiji.

This will ensure there are more caregivers, housekeepers, laundry heads and cooks in State Homes.

The Minister also highlighted that all senior citizens in the State Homes around the country are safe from COVID-19 despite a few contracting the virus.