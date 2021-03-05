New gadgets to ease data collection

Data collection following any tropical cyclone will now be made easier after the Ministry of Disaster Management received IT equipment from the United Nations Development Program.

50 tablets were handed to the Ministry today to boost its immediate response to future disasters.

Minister Inia Seruiratu says the use of tablets in the collection of data was first introduced during their response in TC Yasa through a partnership with UNDP.

Seruiratu says through the use of these gadgets, data collection was completed within two weeks.

“To assist the efforts in coordinating disaster response and recovery in our initial response to TC Yasa the UNDP team willingly came on board with the funding support of $150,000.”

He says these gadgets will assist in the collection of information for the development programs of the ministry.