New fuel prices expected this morning

Fuel prices are expected to decrease soon following the massive global decrease in the price of crude oil.

It fell to minus 38 US Dollars a barrel last Monday, the first in history for oil prices to turn negative.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham says this will in one way or another affect the local market.

Article continues after advertisement

“Now will this yield a reduction in price, yes definitely it will. The quantum of the reduction, however, will depend on the price that we purchase which is then refined products.”

New fuel prices are expected to be announced today with all indicators pointing to a drop based on the global market.

The Commission says the discussion is also underway on increasing storage capacity in order to meet the increased demand for fuel.























