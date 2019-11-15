New fuel prices effective tomorrow

New fuel prices come into effect from tomorrow.

Motor Spirit will increase by 12 cents per litre to retail at $1.96.

Premix increases to $1.61 a litre after a 14 cent hike.

Diesel sees an 11 cent increase to sell at $1.63 per litre.

The price of kerosene remains the same.

Retail LPG prices have also dropped.

A 4.5kg cylinder sees a drop of 32 cents to sell at $11.54.

The cost of a 12kg cylinder will reduce by 85 cents, retailing at $30.79.

13kg cylinders will sell at $33.35 after a 93 cent reduction.

Bulk Gas sees a 3 cent per kg drop to sell at $2.13 and Autogas will cost $1.43 – a 2 cent reduction.

The Fijian Competition and the Consumer Commission says the fuel prices for the month of August are due to unfavorable price in the international market.

The next price review will be on 1st of September.