New fuel prices effective from today

Fuel prices have been reviewed and new prices are effective from today.

The price of motor spirit has increased by five cents per litre and now costs $2.23.

Premix price has also increased by six cents and now costs $2.07 per litre.

The price of Kerosene has decreased by two cents and now costs $1.57 per liter and Diesel price has also decreased from $1.87 to $1.84 per litre.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commissioner acting chief executive Senikavika Jiuta says Fiji is directly impacted by the world market prices for both refined oils and LPG.

The next fuel price review will be done on February 1st.