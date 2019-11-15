New fuel price effective from Sunday

There will be changes to the fuel prices which will come into effect from Sunday.

The price of motor spirit will decrease by three cents and $2.16 per litre.

Premix will cost $2.04 per litre, an increase of two cents.

The price of kerosene will go up by nine cents and will cost $1.67 per litre while diesel price will remain $1.87 per litre.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the price change is due to several events last month which contributed to significant uncertainty in crude oil markets and the world economy in general.

The impact of Coronavirus outbreak on China’s economy, the world’s largest crude importer has added to the uncertainties surrounding the global economic growth.

The next fuel price review will be on April 1st.